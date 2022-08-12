General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said if there should be any ministerial reshuffle, it should be done after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deliberations.

“At this material moment, let’s get through with what we are supposed to do with the IMF and know our position as a county before we even think about the reshuffle. We should not be seen as we are forcing a reshuffle on the President.

“Everybody knows that change is good but let’s be hopeful in the President that he will do what is needful for the country and our party. There is nothing in the constitution that shows that reshuffling should be done at a particular time. Akufo-Addo can make changes at any time but let’s give him time. Reshuffle should serve a purpose and so why the rush?” he quizzed.

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

President Akufo-Addo in an interview on Tamale-based North Star radio on Monday shot down calls to reshuffle his appointees, saying he has no plans to do so.

Despite the intense pressure for him to terminate the appointment of some ministers and re-assign others, President Akufo-Addo stated the performance of his ministers is in line with expectations when he evaluates them.

To him, persons making those calls may have their own motives for that.

