General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has taken a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo over his decision not to reshuffle his ministers.

According to General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, the current appointees are the best people President Akufo-Addo has and cannot think of any replacement, hence his refusal.

“Akufo-Addo’s refusal clearly shows this is the best team he has. They don’t have the men as they claim and things will therefore be worse if there is a reshuffle,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking on Tamale-based North Star Radio on Monday, indicated he has no strong reasons to reshuffle his ministers.

He indicated their performance has been outstanding and in line with expectation, hence his decision despite the intense calls from a section of Ghanaians.

But to Mr Nketia, the success of every government is measured by its performance and the standard of living of its citizens.



In view of this, he bemoaned the results of the Akufo-Addo led government have been horrible if the current economic status is a reflection of their outstanding performance.