The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reshuffled top officials in the Ghana Police Service.

According to sources, the changes were done in the command of the National Patrols Department, the Accra Regional Police Commander, and the Anti-Landguard Unit at the Police Headquarters among others.

Reports indicate that the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu has been moved from his current position to the National Patrols Department to serve as deputy to the Director General, COP Paul Awuni.

Also, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba, the immediate past Upper East Regional Police Commander, will take over as Accra Regional Police Commander.

Superintendent Atulub Karimu, the head of the Police Headquarters’ Anti-Landguard Unit, has also been transferred to the Western Region to oversee operations in the region.

Our sources at the Police Headquarters said they cannot “confirm or deny”.