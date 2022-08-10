The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has reacted to the President’s decision to downplay calls for a reshuffle in his government.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Abronye DC, as he is popularly known, said the 1992 constitution gives him the mandate to appoint ministers and not reshuffle ministers as it is his decision.

“Akufo-Addo never said he won’t reshuffle, he said it won’t be immediate. He couldn’t have sat in Tamale and made such a decision. If there is a need for a reshuffle, it is the President’s decision.

“He said the reshuffle won’t be immediate and so he can decide at any time. If the appointing authority believes he has to reshuffle his men, he would,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has said his ministers have been outstanding so far.

According to the President, there is no captivating reason for a reshuffle of his administration.

He says the calls are mostly coming from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress who want to destabilise his government.

But Mr Baffoe believes the government is doing its best and deserves to be given the chance in 2024 as they are ready to break the eight.