President Akufo-Addo has dismissed calls for him to reshuffle his ministers.

According to him, there is no justification for the demand, insisting most of his ministers have met his expectations.

Speaking on North Star Radio in Tamale as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region, the President said he was impressed by his appointees.

“Many of them, for me, have done outstanding work; their outputs have been considerable, and that is what I look at,” he said.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President also believes calls for a reshuffle sometimes have ulterior motives.

According to him, the main opposition party (NDC) wants to use that to destabilise his government.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”

President Akufo-Addo has not done any major reshuffle since he assumed the reigns of government on January 7, 2017.

This, analysts have said, has stifled the injection of motivation and fresh ideas into the government.

However, he has rejected the said calls.