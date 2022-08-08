Actor Roger E. Mosley, who appeared in all eight seasons of the original Magnum P.I., has died aged 83.

He portrayed Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, the helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character.

Mosley died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, Los Angeles last week.

His daughter Ch-a, who previously told followers about the car crash, confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter.

She later wrote on Facebook: “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

His friend Tina Andrews tweeted: “What a sweet man, and a fine actor who gave great parties. RIP, Roger. You were loved and shall be missed.”

Mosley played musician Huddie Ledbetter, known for The Midnight Special, in 1976’s Leadbelly – a performance which was praised by critics.

He also appeared in The Mack, Hit Man, The Greatest, Darktown Strutters and Sweet, Jesus Preacherman.

But Mosley’s most high-profile role was in Magnum P.I., which saw him appear in 158 out of 162 episodes between 1980 and 1988.

The series was created by Donald Bellisario and Glen A. Larson – and Mosley’s character T.C. was a buddy of Selleck’s Thomas Magnum from their days in Vietnam.

His character owned a helicopter charter company in Oahu called Island Hoppers, which came in handy on the series that aired from December 1980 until May 1988.

According to Mosley, his co-star Selleck recommended him for the part after they worked together on 1973’s Terminal Island. Producers had reportedly considered casting Gerald McRaney, before deciding they needed a person of colour in the principal cast.

