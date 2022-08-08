The mother of an 18-year-old student who died in a fire at Kronum-Afrancho in the Ashanti region says her son was at the factory to assist a church member who owned the facility.

Stephen Agyekum died while attempting to help control the spread of the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Malik Awuku reports that residents of the area want the factory relocated from the area.

The death of Stephen Agyekum is a blow to residents.

Family members, friends and sympathizers have gathered at the house of the deceased’s parents.

Relatives console sisters of the deceased wailing uncontrollably.

The mother of the deceased, Pokua Agyekum, is devastated.

Stephen is the third son of her five children.

She says her son was only helping a church member and a family friend.

The fire which lasted for almost 10 hours swept through a plastic recycling factory and spread to adjoining houses.

Properties worth thousands of cedis were burnt to ashes.

The owner of the factory and his wife collapsed at the scene of the fire.

Medical Director at Breman SDA Hospital, Dr. Anthony Eric Eshun, says the couple have been treated and discharged.

According to residents, this is the 3rd time the waste recycling factory has gutted a fire.

They are unhappy with the siting of the recycling waste factory in the area.

The fire service are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

READ ALSO: