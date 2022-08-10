One person has been shot dead during a festival celebration at Namasa in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

Five others are also said to be injured and on admission at the Nskor Hospital in the area.

The Tain District Chief Executive (DCE), Lucy Acheampong, who confirmed the incident to Adom News indicated it occurred on Tuesday.

She explained the residents were on the streets for merrymaking when gunshots were fired by unknown persons to disperse the crowd.

“The police were called in to convey the deceased and the injured to the hospital with investigations underway.

“The deceased should have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs but that has been rescheduled due to the investigation,” she said.

She noted the affected families have been visited with security heightened in the area to prevent any reprisal attack.

The DCE also indicated that the District Security Council and other stakeholders will hold a meeting to roll out a roadmap to prevent future occurrences.