Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision not to reshuffle his ministers.

The group under the umbrella name Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is convinced a reshuffle will pave way for more competent and selfless people to help revive the economy.

But their expectations were dashed when President Akufo-Addo in an interview on Tamale-based North Star Radio said he will not heed to such calls.

According to him, there is no justification for reshuffle since most of his appointees have met his expectations.

President Akufo-Addo added that, those making such calls, especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress want to destabilise his government.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Executive Secretary of AFFA, Kwaku Takyi Adomako, popularly known as Sir Obama, said they are disappointed.

He expected that at least the ministers chasing presidential ambitions would be shown the exit and allow others to focus on government business.

This notwithstanding, Sir Obama said they respect the decision of President Akufo-Addo since he is the appointing authority.