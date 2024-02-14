The Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, Yidana Zakaria, paid a working visit to the victims of Monday’s deadly robbery attack in Walewale.

The attack led to the death of a popular mobile money vendor and the injuries of eight other persons.

The visit is to empathise with and offer support to the surviving victims and their families.

Speaking at the residence of the slain mobile money operator, the Regional Minister assured the family that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.

From there, the Minister is heading to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to visit the injured victims.

