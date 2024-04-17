The leadership of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has threatened a nationwide demonstration over their unpaid three-year accumulated bursary.

They demand that the government release their accumulated funds by the end of the second quarter.

Speaking to the media, GRASAG President at the University of Cape Coast, Kwabena Agyapong said government had failed to pay their from 2019 to 2023 academic years.

He emphasized the detrimental impact of non-payment of the bursary, which is seriously affecting the academic work of postgraduate students across the country.

He bemoaned student’s inability to do their research works across the country.

They are therefore calling on President Akufo-Addo to promptly rectify the matter, hinting of a mass protest if their demands are not met.

Mr. Agyapong also raise concerns about the Scholarship Secretariat’s failure to facilitate registration for first-year postgraduate students.

READ ALSO: