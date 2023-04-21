The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking the Police to reconsider its valuation of Bryan Acheampong’s comment.

The party wants the police to act on the matter with the expedition it has used to handle other cases involving other political parties.

The NDC in a press statement issued on Friday, April 21, and signed by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, stated that the comments by the Agric Minister have criminal tendencies.

Due to this, it has asked the police to reconsider its position that the comments did not “pass the test of criminality.”

“The National Democratic Congress hereby wishes to reiterate these concerns and to once again remind the Ghana Police Service to take a relook, particularly at their stance on Bryan Acheampong’s incendiary comments, consistent with their position on similar recent events.

“We expect the Police to act on this matter with the speed and urgency with which they acted in apprehending and prosecuting other political actors for making similar statements in recent time.”

Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong has said that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election.

He added that if the NDC dares to use threats, and brute force in the 2024 election, the NPP will show them that they have the men.

According to him, the NDC will collapse and the NPP we will show them that “we have the men”.

Mr Acheampong said this will never happen and that the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.

Following his comments, the NDC through its legal team petitioned also the CID to immediately arrest and prosecute him.

Per the petition, the NDC called for the arrest and prosecution of the Minister for Food and Agriculture over what they described as “reckless, dangerous, instigation and unparliamentary comments.”

Due to this, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the CID of the Police Service to arrest ex-president John Mahama for allegedly making treasonable remarks.

The National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as ‘Nana B’, said the NPP wants the CID to arrest the National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to him, Mr Asiedu Nketia has also made comments that portend great danger to the peace and stability of the country.

The Police Service subsequently engaged the two major political parties on two new security measures instituted to help maintain the peace as the country nears the 2024 general election.