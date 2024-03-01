Three persons including a pregnant woman, have died after a tricycle they were travelling in collided with a tipper truck in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened around 6:pm on Thursday, February 29 on the Akomadan-Konkoma road.

It occurred when the tricycle, transporting several artisans towards Akomadan, collided head-on with the tipper truck, which was carrying sand.

Six others sustained injuries in the collision and are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Elijah Mamoa, the Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The collision occurred between a tipper truck and a tricycle. The tipper truck was returning from sand harvesting, while the tricycle was en route to Akumadan when the tragic collision happened. Unfortunately, due to the vulnerability of the tricycle, two passengers, one of whom was pregnant, lost their lives instantly. The remaining six injured individuals were promptly transported to different hospitals based on the severity of their injuries. Presently, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue,” he stated.

