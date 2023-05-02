A pregnant woman, identified as Salamatu Ali, was allegedly assaulted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

This incident occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023.

She earlier went to the hospital to be operated on with her child.

After being discharged, Salamatu decided to step out to pay her bills. On her return, the security man reportedly refused to grant her entry which led to the assault.

Eyewitnesses say Salamatu’s sister who was there to help due to her weakness tried to confront the security man and was also beaten up in the process.

Another woman who was also filming the video was also assaulted at the health facility.

The matter is said to have been reported to the police for further investigation.

Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Aliru Zubaru, said that the matter hasmcome to their notice and management is currently probing into the situation.

He assured JoyNews that after investigations, the necessary punishment will be meted out to the culprits if found guilty.

