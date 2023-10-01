The Accra Regional Police Command has agreed to provide security for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Civil Society Organisations to embark on their demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG)).

In a statement issued by the police, the required security which will be provided on Tuesday October 3, is in line with the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 491).

The Command further reminded the demonstrators to adhere to the route – Obra Spot, Adabraka, Ridge Roundabout, National Theatre Traffic Light, High Court Complex Traffic Light, Atta Mills Highway, U-Turn to Independence Square – as they outlined in their letter dated September 11.

The police also warned that leaders of the protest should ensure that there is no breach of peace adding that “demonstrators conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after.”

The Command assured the organisers of their continuous cooperation and commitment to maintaining law and order for the intended public protest within the mandate of the Ghana Police Service.

This agreement comes after a series of engagements between the Ghana Police Service and organisers of the protest.

The initial march on some inconsistencies in the national economy recorded in the current administration of the Bank of Ghana was slated for September 5.

During a meeting held with the Accra Police leadership on August 23, the organizers of the protest march disclosed the planned routes for their event. These routes include starting from the vicinity of Parliament House and proceeding through Osu Cemetery traffic light, High Court Complex, Ministry of Finance, Kinbu, Makola – Rawlings Park, Opera Square, and concluding at the premises of the Bank of Ghana Head Office.

The Police expressed their readiness to provide security for the demonstrators on the scheduled day of the protest.

However, following a comprehensive review of public order and security concerns, the leaders of the demonstration were respectfully requested to reconsider the proposed routes.

It is in view of this that the protest has been postponed and rescheduled Tuesday, October 3.