The Ghana Police Service has made a swift arrest of two gangsters who identified themselves as ‘Demons’.

The duo, leaders of the Aputuogya Gangsters were arrested in their hideout, the same location they made the viral video announcing their intent to embark on a robbery spree.

In the video, they were captured wielding cutlasses and scissors, which they warned to use in stabbing any victim who makes attempt to resist them.

The police was and quickly led to the swift arrest of the gangsters.

A bag containing more weapons including knives, shears and scissors were retrieved from the suspects.