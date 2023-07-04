Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah is in line to be named the new head coach of Asante Kotoko.

The 63-year-old, who is a former Al Khartoum manager met the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II today, Tuesday, July 4 at Manhyia Palace over a possible take over the club as head coach.

Kotoko are currently without a head coach following the dismissal of Seydou Zerbo midway through last season.

The Burkinabe tactician was sacked after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Medeama SC in March.

Academy coach, Abdul Gazale was named as the interim boss until the end of the season.

With the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season set to kick off in September, Kwesi Appiah is expected to be named as the new head trainer of the club following the meeting with Otumfuo.

He is expected to sign a long-term contract as they seek to reclaim their glory in Africa and domestic football.

Meanwhile, the board and the management of the club have been dissolved on Monday, July 3.

Asante Kotoko, who were the defending champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League ended the season at the 4th position with 52 points.

Between 1992 and 1995, Kwesi Appiah served as the assistant coach for his former club Asante Kotoko including deputizing under Malik Jabir. He was subsequently promoted to serve in the role of head coach from 1995 to 1996.

