Asante Kotoko legend, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, believes selfishness and greediness are hampering the progress of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors, who are defending champions, have been poor in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

With two games to end the season, Kotoko sit 4th on the pile with 48 points despite the change in technical personnel.

According to Chibsah, it is about time the fanbase, management and board stay united for the interest of the club.

“The tussle within Asante Kotoko is affecting the performance of the players. Sometimes there are a lot of factors. It could be internal and external factors but if you look at Asante Kotoko now, nobody knows what the issue is and it has been happening every year,” he told Mavis Amanor on ‘Agokansie Nkommo’ on Adom TV.

“For me, I think there should be unity among the fanbase, the management and the board. It is one club and for me, it is about selfishness that is hampering the progress of the club which should not happen.

“Anybody who comes to the club should not come in with their personal agenda but rather, stay united and help the club to progress. I strongly believe that if there is unity among the fanbase and the management and the board, Asante Kotoko will come good,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium before wrapping their campaign with a home game against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

