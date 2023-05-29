Former Ghana international, Yusif Chibsah, has called on the technical handlers of the Black Meteors to select the right players for the upcoming 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African country has been housed in Group A alongside host country, Morocco, Guinea and Congo while Egypt, Mali Gabon and Niger are housed in Group B.

The three finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Speaking on AGOKANSIE NKOMMO on Adom TV, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder revealed why the country has struggled to qualify for the Olympic Games.

“The major problem has been grassroots football and it was not alive until Kurt Okraku and his administration started improving on that,” he said.

“If you don’t get the fundamentals right, I am not sure we will be able to win anything,” he added.

Chibsah, however, advised how Ghana can qualify for the Olympics Games next year.

“We have qualified for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and the three finalists will qualify for the Olympic Games. I will plead with the technical handlers to invite the right players.

“Players that can help them achieve their mandate because it has been a while since Ghana qualified for the Olympic Games.

“We came close the last time but our qualification collapsed but this time around, I believe with the right players, we can qualify,” he added.

Chibsah was the last player that captained Ghana’s Olympic team who exited in the first round of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, having finished in third place in Group B.

He also captained the Black Meteors in the 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja where they won the bronze medal.

The 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

