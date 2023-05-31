Rumour has it that The Godfather actor Al Pacino, 82, will become a father for the fourth time.

The news comes through TMZ, reporting that the actor’s 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant.

Pacino has not responded to the reports as yet.

Pacino started rumours of his romance with Alfallah back in April 2022 when they were spotted out to dinner together. At this stage, it is believed that the child, to be born in the next month, will be Alfallah’s first.

Noor Alfallah pictured with her ex-partner, billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen.

Image: Getty

Doing the maths, it’s clear that Pacino would be 100 when the child reaches 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, Pacino is already a father to three children, including daughter Julie, 33, and twins Olivia and Anton, 22.

His daughter Julie was conceived with Pacino’s first wife Jan Tennant, who he was married to from 1988 to 1989. The twins are from his second marriage to wife Beverly D’Angelo, who he was married to from 1997 to 2003.

Since D’Angelo, Pacino was married to a third wife, Lucila Polak (who is now 47). They married in 2008 and stayed together for 10 years, calling it quits in 2018.

While not too much is known about Alfallah, news.com.au reports that she was linked to British rock star Mick Jagger when he was 74 and she was 22, and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, who is currently 61. So, it does appear from her track history that she has a penchant for dating men her senior.