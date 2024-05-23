Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara says Otto Addo must be allowed to determine Andre Ayew’s fate ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

With Ghana set to take on Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 Mundial qualifiers, Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad in the coming days.

However, Andre Ayew’s performances in recent times with the national team have been questioned, with many questioning his leadership skills.

But Sannie Daara speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM argued that, Otto Addo must be allowed to decide on the former U-20 World Cup winner.

“It is up to the coaches to decide. If I say you should invite him, then people will say it is Sannie who said we should invite Dede.

“If the coach would invite him or not, it is his prerogative. His performance during the season is in front of him to assess and make his decision.

“Even though we are presenting the receipts of his performances to the coaches, it is their decision to invite him or not. But as for his performances, it is there for everyone to see including the coaches,” he said.

Andre Ayew scored five goals in 12 Ligue 1 starts for Le Havre after joining them in November.