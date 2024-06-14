Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has expressed optimism about the Black Stars prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following a challenging start to the qualifiers, Ghana has bounced back with victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

These wins have boosted Ghana to the second position in Group I, with nine points from four games.

During the official launch of the inaugural Democracy Cup in Parliament on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Vanderpuye told Joy Sports he is impressed with the performance of the Black Stars.

“So far, I am much more impressed. It is possible (making it to the World Cup). We can qualify for the World Cup” he added.

Otto Addo, in his second term as the Black Stars manager, is tasked with leading Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team will continue their qualification campaign with matches against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.