The Ghana Police Service has arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute (NTI) and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Bono East Region.

The clash occurred Monday, June 10, 2024, at Nkoranza SHTS, and left eight students injured, leaving a trail of damaged school properties and a number of vehicles belonging to teachers.

However, the Police were able to bring the riot under control, and relative calm had since returned to the school, a reliable Police source told the GNA.

Some male students of the NTI were said to have visited some female students of the SHTS. A misunderstanding erupted between the visitors and some boys from the schools, which led to the riot.

Mr Isaac Amankwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Director of Education told the media a committee had been set up to investigate the matter, and therefore, called on parents to remain calm.

