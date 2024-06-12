Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has called on fans to reduce their expectations despite the Black Stars’ victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the June qualifiers, under Otto Addo’s leadership, the team secured a comfortable win over Mali in Bamako and fought hard to clinch a 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These victories have propelled the Black Stars to the second spot in Group I of the qualifying series, trailing only behind Comoros on goal difference.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Asante Twum acknowledged the promising start to the new era while urging caution among Ghanaians.

“We have started on a very positive note, we pray for more but in the course of this journey, I don’t want to believe that Ghana will win every game,” he said.

“There will be days where we will not play well and win, there will be days where we will play well and still not win. There will be disappointments [and] there will be lots of pain in the course of this journey, but in all of that, we believe in him, we believe in the typical competent of the entire backroom staff which is why we assembled them and we are looking ahead to our glory days,” he added.

Ghana is scheduled to resume its World Cup qualifiers next year, facing Chad and Madagascar in their upcoming matches.