Fishermen at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region are lamenting over the hike in the prices of fishing gear, which they say is collapsing their businesses.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the fishermen said the high cost of gear and also the non-availability of premix fuel is threatening their livelihood.

They said life has become unbearable for them as they can barely feed their families.

The fishermen have therefore appealed to government as a matter of urgency to intervene and restore hope.

Reacting to the concerns of the fishermen, a member of the Fishing Gears Trading Association, Bright Adevo, attributed the hike in prices to the depreciation of the cedi.

Mr Adevo explained that, since the fishing gears are imported products, anytime the dollar rises, it affects the prices.

He stated that, the prices have affected the demands and their businesses are also suffering.

Mr Adevor therefore called on the government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to come to their aid.

