The Director of Relations and Corporate Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor has emphasised the urgent need for restructuring of Ghana’s economic modules to ensure survival and growth.

This call to action was made during a crucial meeting with representatives from the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC).

In his address, Dr Otokunor outlined the challenges currently facing the nation’s economy, underscoring that without significant reforms, sustainable development would remain elusive.

“The survival and growth of our nation hinge on a comprehensive restructuring of our economic frameworks. It is imperative that we adopt new strategies that are resilient and inclusive to navigate the complexities of the modern economic landscape,” he stated.

Dr. Otokunor highlighted the proactive steps taken by former President John Mahama, who established a committee known as the NDC LAB.

This committee, comprising seasoned technocrats, is tasked with conducting an in-depth analysis of the economy.

The NDC LAB’s mandate is to provide actionable insights and innovative solutions to the economic issues plaguing the country.

“The NDC LAB is a testament to our commitment to leveraging expertise and evidence-based approaches in addressing our economic challenges. By bringing together the brightest minds, we aim to develop robust economic policies that will foster long-term stability and growth,” he added.

The meeting with ISODEC also focused on collaborative efforts to address social and economic inequalities.

Both parties agreed on the importance of a multi-faceted approach, incorporating diverse perspectives and expertise to achieve common goals.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of Dr. Mary Ewusi Deputy Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Relations (Corporate Affairs) and other members of the Directorate.

ALSO READ: