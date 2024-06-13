The Black Stars of Ghana will learn their group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday, July 4, 2024, as announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The qualifying draw will take place next month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 35th edition of Africa’s premier tournament will be hosted in Morocco.

The qualifiers, beginning in September 2024, will determine the top 24 nations from the 48 teams competing for a place in Africa’s biggest football event.

A total of 48 nations, including the four preliminary round winners (Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan), will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each to vie for spots in the finals.

Among the confirmed nations for the draw are the reigning African champions, Côte d’Ivoire, along with Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, and Ethiopia.

Other participants include Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Ghana is aiming for a favourable draw to secure qualification for the tournament in Morocco.

The Black Stars have struggled in recent AFCON tournaments, with consecutive group-stage exits.

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, last lifted the trophy in 1982 in Libya.