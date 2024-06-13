The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised the Minority in Parliament for supporting their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ambulance case.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the Minority’s actions undermine both the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

He urged the Minority to recognise that their solidarity is contrary to national interest and should be reconsidered.

“The NDC Minority Caucus’s support for Dr. Ato Forson undermines the rule of law and the fight against corruption.”

The NDC Minority Caucus’s support for Dr. Ato Forson undermines the rule of law and the fight against corruption. This demonstrates the NDC’s double standards on corruption. The NDC needs to understand that their partisan solidarity goes against the interests of the taxpayers who… pic.twitter.com/dSYERGHrZH — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) June 12, 2024

“This demonstrates the NDC’s double standards on corruption. The NDC needs to understand that their partisan solidarity goes against the interests of the taxpayers who pay their salaries,” he wrote on X.

The Minority in Parliament has announced their decision to boycott parliamentary proceedings whenever their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is required to attend court sessions for the ongoing ambulance trial.

This decision follows the refusal of the Presiding High Court Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to grant a request from Dr. Ato Forson’s lawyers for a leave of absence to attend important parliamentary business on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, when the House resumed its third meeting of the fourth session.

In a press statement issued by the NDC MPs and signed by Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the judge’s refusal of an earlier request by Parliament for Dr. Ato Forson to participate in a crucial Parliamentary Service Board meeting and other legislative activities.

The statement emphasised that the Minority Leader was expected to deliver a resumption address, engage with the press, and fulfill other significant duties as part of his legislative mandate, which he would be unable to do due to the court proceedings.

The Minority argued that their decision aims to counter what they perceive as an attempt by the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to hinder Dr. Ato Forson’s ability to perform his constitutional responsibilities as an elected Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Minority Caucus.

“In the light of the above, and the continuous persecution of the Minority Leader, the NDC Minority will continue to solidarise and stand by its Leader anytime he is due to appear in court.

“The NDC Minority Caucus further reserves the right to apply all other tools available to us in our approach to business on the floor,” an excerpt of the statement said.

