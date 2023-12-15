A male passenger has been reported dead with several others injured in an accident involving a VIP Granbird on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident according to reports by Accra-based UTV occurred at about 3:30am on Friday.

It happened at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern region while the bus was travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle failed its brakes and crashed into a vehicle transporting wood which made a turn ahead of it.

The victims were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment with the body of the deceased believed to be in his 20s also deposited at the mortuary.

Others who sustained minor injuries have also been treated and discharged.

