Organisers of the #occupyjulorbiHouse demo, Democracy Hub, have revealed the next line of action after the three-day exercise which ended on Saturday.

The group has said the three-day exercise will not be the last in their quest for accountability.

A member of the pressure group, Benjamin Darko, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said they are giving the government up to November to address their concerns.

Mr Darko said the failure of the government will trigger a series of actions from the group in December.

“We will use Christmas and the Detty December events to embark on a week or month-long activity. The taxpayer is hurting and our leaders cannot turn a blind eye because they know.

We will give the government the ultimatum to effect our micro change even though we have long-term demands,” he said.

Highlighting the change the group expects to see within the shortest possible time, Mr Darko said the government must among other things take steps to eliminate nuisance taxes.

“Ghana is the only country paying Covid taxes after two years of the pandemic. Why should that be the case? The government must remove all those taxes as well as VAT, excise duties and all others creating unnecessary burden on citizens,” he said.

Aside from these, Mr. Darko said the group also expects to see a reduction in the size of government, adding ex-gratia for appointees must also be scrapped.

“We are all suffering so these are sacrifices they can also make. We don’t need a huge number of ministers to succeed as a nation,” he added.

