Multiple VGMA winner, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy, showed up at the #OccupyJulorbi protest on the eve of the final day of the protest.

Addressing the crowd, he assured that his presence on Saturday was not for any political party.

According to him, he was there to solidarise with Ghanaians because “we are all suffering one way or the other.”

“Ghanaians are one people… If my brothers and sisters have come together and realized something is going on with which we are concerned, we all have to step in…I am not standing here in the name of the NDC, NPP, or any political party, but I stand in solidarity with the Ghanaians because I am a Ghanaian,” he said.

“I’m aware of what’s going on, and I know that if it’s for the best, it’s for all of us; if not, it spoils for all. If someone says I came here to avoid being bashed, I don’t care,” he aded.

Stonebwoy further called on the public to desist from stigmatising celebrities who do not show up for such events by painting them with a political colour.

He revealed that his life was nearly cut short because he was a victim of an accident on the motorway.

“Some years ago, my left leg was amputated because of the motorway. You can tell I use titanium knee replacement” Stonebwoy bemoaned.

The protesters hit the streets for three days to demand improved governance and better living conditions.

On day one of the protest, about 50 protesters were arrested by the police on grounds that they had engaged in unlawful assembly and had violated court processes since an injunction had been placed on the protest, and the lawyers of the organizers had been duly served or notified.

But the organisers insisted that they had not been served the injunction process, a claim the police vehemently denied.

The protesters were charged and released by the police to continue with the protest a day after the arrest.

Despite the police insistence that the protesters could not march to the seat of government which is the Jubilee House on the basis that it’s a security zone, they provided security for the protest to continue.

On the third day of the protest, there were attempts by the protesters to still go the Jubilee House, but the police prevented them using barricades.

RELATED: