The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison to come out of his hideout and face them.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, October 3, Sammy Gyamfi said the central bank head cannot escape accountability.

He warned that the #OccupyBoG protesters will return to the streets to demand his resignation with a much bigger crowd that will enter the premises of the central bank.

According to him, they would occupy the premises “until he [Governor] gives the good people of this country the respect we deserve. Muster the courage and decency to at least face the people, receive our petition, listen to the issues we are raising and heed our demand. Until he does that, there is no escaping for Governor Addison. He can run but he cannot hide from accountability,” he stressed.

According to him, the #OccupyBoG protest held on Tuesday is the beginning of a series of protests to be held in conjunction with civil society groups, political parties among others to demand accountability from duty-bearers.

The NDC on Tuesday demonstrated in Accra to demand the removal of the central bank Governor and his deputies for mismanaging the bank.

Although the protesters were prevented from accessing the central bank on the basis that it is a security zone, the leadership of the party including the MPs were allowed access to present their petition to the governor.

However, a man who identified himself as the Head of Security at the Bank appeared to receive the petition with the excuse that the BoG Governor was in a meeting with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But Mr Gyamfi noted that the excuse given to the group is “an insult to the sensibilities of the good people of this country who have been plunged into untold hardships by the actions of the Governor.”

According to him, the NDC has run a check on the excuse given by the representative, and it turns out that there was no meeting scheduled on the day.

“We were within the premises of the Bank of Ghana for hours so are they saying that the meeting they were engaged in never came to an end?” he asked.

He added “At some point, we were told that the Governor had travelled, then we were told again that he was not well and at the hospital. Only for us to be told by the Head of Security of the central bank that the governor is in a meeting with the IMF. That is an insult in the highest order.”

Mr Gyamfi added that the group felt disrespected hence the decision not to present the petition to the central bank’s head of security.