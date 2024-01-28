The vibrant atmosphere at West Hills Mall reached new heights as Righteous Van Dyke, the trailblazer of Nsoromma, graced the stage during the launch of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6.

The musical prodigy, who claimed won the maiden edition, left the audience spellbound with a memorable performance.

Righteous Van Dyke began his performance with his own song titled ‘Ndwom (Dotilatido)’, a lyrical poetry dedicated to his beloved who has captivated his heart with her charm.

Taking a nostalgic journey back to the late ’90s, Righteous paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary highlife musician, Obibini Takyi, by performing a powerful rendition of ‘Akosombo Nkanea’

The talented artiste didn’t stop there; he masterfully interpreted Amakye Dede’s timeless classic ‘Ahoho Batani,’ captivating the hearts of all present.

The microphone was at the mercy of the lad and the dance floor was filled with audiences who could relate with his songs and appreciated his talent.

Righteous Van Dyke’s triumphant return to the Nsoromma stage after five years reaffirms his iconic status and solidifies his place as a seasoned Nsoromma veteran.