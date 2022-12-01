The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has opened an office complex at Sang in the Mion District of the Northern Region to bring its services closer to the people in the area.

The facility, which has offices for staff, and a clients’ waiting room, is to help augment efforts at ensuring that all citizens were enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, who spoke during the opening of the facility, reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a sound and conducive working environment for the NHIA staff and their clients.

He said the NHIA was working hard to achieve about 80 percent nationwide coverage, adding that, it could only be achieved through the hard work of the District Offices.

He charged the Acting District Manager of the NHIA in Mion to ensure that NHIS card holders enjoyed all the benefits under the scheme.

Mr Mahama Negin Kwasi Samuel, Mion District Chief Executive, said residents in the district had to go through several challenges, ranging from poor road network, harsh weather conditions and long queues to acquire their NHIS membership cards at either Yendi or Tamale.

ALSO READ:

NHIA sends message to Ghanaians over ‘cash and carry’ system

Ghana Card will soon be the required ID for accessing healthcare – NHIA CEO

He said the office has been opened at the right time to salvage the plight of the people in the area.

Mrs Maria Ayichuru, Mion District Director of the Ghana Health Service commended the government for the initiative, saying it would help ensure effective healthcare delivery in the area, especially among the vulnerable groups.