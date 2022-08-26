The Ghana Card will soon be the required identification card for members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to access healthcare at any National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) credentialled facility.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, brought this to the fore when he interacted with a cross-section of the media in his office.

He emphasised the “need for all NHIS members to merge the two cards via the short code *929# in line with the NHIA’s agenda of ‘One nation, one card for healthcare service’.”

The National Health Insurance Scheme remains Ghana’s leading vehicle to achieve Universal Health Coverage by the year 2030.

Zero Tolerance for Copayment

The NHIA Chief Executive also inaugurated a nine-member Committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments also known as co-payment on access to medical services covered by the Scheme.

The Committee is led by the NHIA Director of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Francis Asenso-Boadi. Other members of the Committee are Titus Sorey, Secretary, Emmanuel Bukari, Daniel Adin-Darko, Albert Kwaku Ampofo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Raymond Avinu, Baba Saddique Zankawah and William Omane-Adjekum.