Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, says though there was an agitation by his constituents on poor roads in the area, reports on the incident have been exaggerated.

The MP says he was not attacked by the aggrieved residents.

On Wednesday, August 24, the MP was embarking on a tour to assess various challenges confronting the constituents when he was confronted by angry youth peeved by poor roads in the area.

Though the MP admits there was a man holding a machete getting closer to his car, he was not attacked.

I was not chased out – Atwima Nwabiagya MP

Mr Anhwere said he was to address a durbar at Kobeng, but there was an agreement to suspend the meeting because of bad weather.

“In a process of moving from the Kobeng community because of the rains, the man from nowhere brought the machete to pour out his grievances, but I was not attacked,” the MP said when he spoke to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro yi mu Nsem.

Mr Anwhere described the grievances of his constituents as legitimate, saying people should not paint a picture of a bad incident that happened on the grounds that day.

The MP attributed the slow pace of road construction in the area to the effect of Covid-19 and Russian-Ukraine war on Ghana’s economy.

Nevertheless, he has been pursuing the sector minister, Akwasi Amoako Atta, to help address the deplorable state of the roads.

He is calling for calm hoping the contractor will return to site soon.

Meanwhile, the locals say the contractor has not been at the site since the beginning of the year.