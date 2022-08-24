Atwimah Nwabiagya South Constituents have been reacting angrily to the visit of their Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire, over delays in fixing deplorable roads in the area.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, who was on a ‘Talk to Your MP’’ tour in the constituency to listen to their concerns on economic and other developmental issues, was chased out by some irate residents at Kobeng.

The group wielded machetes and sticks while others hooted at the MP who was without any police escort.

Narrating the incident, the Assemblyman for Kobeng-Seidi electoral area, Johnson Ntikorah, indicated the action of the constituents was in the right direction as they have been cut off from the year of roads.

Atwimah Nwabiagya South MP, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire

He claimed the road contract was awarded to the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, who they all know has no knowledge on road construction.

“Akufo-Addo is the only one who knows Wontumi as a contractor and decided to award him the project. They have done shoddy work and the road has become a death trap.

“Our anger has been directed towards the MP because he campaigned for Wontumi and voted for him in the just-ended regional elections so if our roads are bad, we are sending Wontumi a message through the MP,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

To Mr Ntikorah, the MP was very fortunate on Tuesday as the situation could have gotten worse but for his good works in the area; some assemblymembers had to run to rescue him.

“It was his third time in the area since the 2020 election so I had a strong feeling it wouldn’t be on a good note,” he added.

He noted the MP had to sneak out of the community after they engaged the residents to calm them down.