The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced the fixtures for the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The new campaign will kick off on Friday, October 7, 2022, across the two Zones.

In the Southern Zone, former Champions Hasaacas Ladies will start their campaign at home against rivals Berry Ladies while Lady Strikers welcome Army Ladies to their home grounds in Cape Coast.

Newly promoted sides Ridge City FC and Essiam Socrates Ladies will face off in the opening weekend of the season as Thunder Queens clash with Police Ladies at home.

Match Day One will also witness an epic clash between Soccer Intellectuals Ladies FC and Faith Ladies Football Club at Ajumako Asassan Park.

In the Northern Zone, defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have a tough test against Tamale giants Northern Ladies as they begin their title defence at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman. There is a local derby upon us in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi – where rejuvenated Fabulous Ladies host Dreamz Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf.

Newly promoted sides Tamale Super Ladies FC and Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC have some contests to expect as they announce their presence in the top echelons of Women’s football in Ghana.

Tamale Super Ladies FC will play at the Aliu Maham stadium against Ash-Town Ladies while Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC travels to Kumasi as guest of Supreme Ladies.

Match Day One will also witness an epic clash between Pearl Pia Ladies FC Prisons Ladies Football Club at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will take off on Friday, October 7, 2022, and end on Monday, May 22, 2023.