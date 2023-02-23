The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is steadily becoming a youthful party as many ‘fresh blood’ have publicly expressed interest in joining the party.

Particularly from the entertainment sector, it is the wish of most celebrities to handle affairs of their constituents and attain the desired tag as Members of Parliament (MP).

The likes of John Dumelo, Ebi Bright and Frederick Nuamah have announced intention to run for office and the latest to join the train is entertainment entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq.

The 3Music awards boss announced in August 2022 his plans to take up the mandate for Okaikoi Central on the ticket of the NDC.

As part of preparations being made, he has acquired and filled the forms ahead of the primaries to begin from Saturday, February 25.

He shared photos of deliberations he had and the moment he underwent the filling process.

Should everything be successful, Baba Sadiq will be contesting against Patrick Yaw Boamah, the incumbent MP.

Baba Sadiq has been a powerful voice in the NDC who worked in closed doors.

He helped factor in the creative arts sector in the 2020 manifesto and assisted the communications team.