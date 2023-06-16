The 2023 MTN FA Cup final slated for Sunday will be part of a big series of football galas in the Ashanti Region starting this weekend.

This was made known at the launch of the MTN Ashantifest community soccer competition, which was launched in Kumasi on Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the company’s Kaase Office.

Dreams FC will compete in the final of the FA Cup for the first time against King Faisal on Sunday, but before then the MTN Ashantifest community gala begins.

The gala will be a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities are Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

Old Tafo are the defending champions.

The annual Ashantifest was initiated by MTN to engage its existing and potential subscribers in the Ashanti Region due to the absence of any markedly big festival cutting across macro /micro levels across all segments within identified communities.

Some of the activities marking the Ashantifest include walks, market storms, product and service activations, seminars, concerts and football matches for either the communities or MTN FA Cup match when it’s within the Ashantifest period, media engagements, and CSR activities.

Charles Osei Akoto, MTN’s Acting General Manager, Regional Sales and Distribution, Northern Ghana was glad to see so many people gathered.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had a ruthless impact on society, but after the official end of the pandemic, the cherished Ashantifest is back.

“Ashantifest, as you all know, is our annual regional festival created by MTN, aimed at bringing the brand closer to Asanteman and showing appreciation to you, our cherished customers. At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. As we celebrate the comeback of Ashantifest, we will continue to make the lives of our customers a whole lot brighter,” he said.

The winning prizes announced are 1st – 20,000ghc, 2nd gets10,000ghc 3rd collects 5,000ghc.