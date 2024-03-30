West Ham United forward, Mohammed Kudus has singled out Luke Shaw as the toughest opponent he’s encountered in the Premier League.

The clashes between West Ham and Manchester United resulted in a 2-0 victory for the Hammers at the London Stadium, followed by a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

In both encounters, Kudus, who netted an impressive goal at the London Stadium, acknowledged Shaw’s defensive prowess as a significant challenge.

Reflecting on the intensity of Premier League matches compared to his experiences at Ajax, Kudus emphasized the relentless competition and the need to remain focused in every encounter.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 04: Luke Shaw of Manchester United battles for possession with Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on February 04, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Every game is difficult. When I was at Ajax, if you went in 60 per cent, 70 per cent you were still going to win,” he explained to the Times. But here even the small teams can surprise. Every game is work time and you can’t switch off. I love it, you know.”

West Ham is set to resume action against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday, with aspirations for further success in the Europa League.

In his debut season for West Ham, Kudus has contributed significantly with 12 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, showcasing his talent and impact on the pitch.