It was an emotional moment when staff from all departments of the Multimedia Group Limited gathered to honour the memory of their departed colleague, Modestus Eloame Zame.

Pacus, as he was affectionately called, passed on in the early hours of Thursday, April 13 at the Ridge Hospital following a brief illness.

His demise, though painful and unfortunate, did not cloud his colleagues’ memory of his indefatigable service as a lead camera technician, for which he deserves to be honoured.

His one-week ceremony, which was held in the Adom Newsroom, was attended by his family, friends, representatives, subordinates and all whose lives he touched with his affable nature and warm smile.

The service was officiated by Pastor Ato Acquah of the Exhorter’s House Ministry who supplicated for eternal rest for Modestus and strength for the bereaved family.

No eye was dry when the Multimedia choir, with voices choked with emotion, sang Methodist hymns to sooth the grieving hearts.

Gone but never forgotten was the theme on the lips of all attendees.

Modestus is survived by a wife and three children. He was 43.