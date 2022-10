The one week observation of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, has been scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the Community II Presec School Park from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

The demise of the actor, who was also into other private businesses, broke out on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Though the cause of his death is still not known, a last video before his death captured him in the hospital interacting with some nurses.

He was 50 years.