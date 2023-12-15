The family of Professor Ameyaw Akumfi has announced date for the one-week observation of late Awura Ama Ameyaw Akumfi.

The observation is scheduled to take place in Techiman on January 20, 2024.

Due to the Yuletide, the family reached a decision to hold her funeral rites next year.

Currently, the grieving family is in mourning at the family residence in Techiman.

Details about the funeral arrangements will be made public as the family prepares to bid farewell to their beloved daughter, Awura Ama Ameyaw Akumfi.

As the community comes to terms with this tragic loss, the family requests prayers and support during this challenging time.

Awura Ama lost her life at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a house fire on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The unfortunate event occurred as a result of a fire outbreak at her father’s residence.

Prof. Akumfi’s entire house was consumed by the blaze, and his daughter suffered severe injuries in the process.

She was rushed to Techiman Holy Family and later transferred to Korle Bu on Sunday. Despite efforts, she, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries on December 14, 2023.