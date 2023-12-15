Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi, the daughter of former Education Minister, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has reportedly passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

She was undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a fire incident at home in Techiman in the Bono region.

Prof Ameyaw Akumfi’s burnt house

In her early 30s, Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi, a teacher by profession, was also pursuing her LLB at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, December 9, 2023, when a fire broke out at the residence of Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), causing damage to properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

At the time of the fire, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi had gone for a funeral in the area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that, an explosion in one of the rooms caused the fire and before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) got to the scene, the entire building was engulfed in flames.

Ewurama, who was the only person at home during the incident, attempted to escape but suffered severe burn injuries.

She was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman for initial treatment and later transferred to Korle Bu.

Unfortunately, Ewurama succumbed to her injuries on December 14, 2023.

Sam George recounts how US Embassy delayed his visa for three…

Fire outbreak at O.A. Travel and Tour station at Avenor

Election 2024: EC to display scanned pink sheets showing results from…