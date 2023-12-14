Fire broke out at the O.A. Travel and Tour Terminal at Avenor in Accra.

One of the buses on the premises was burnt. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Some individuals who had possessions in the bus were unable to salvage any of them and are now counting their losses.

Currently, the fire has been contained by officers from the Ghana National Fire Services.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Fostina Safo, a Member of the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, said the fire was doused on time.

He mentioned that, when their team’s arrival at the scene, they were attacked by individuals who also pelted stones at them.

During the attack, the windscreen of their tanker was destroyed.

He expressed frustration, stating that they could have extinguished the fire much earlier if not for the obstruction they faced. Fortunately, upon the arrival of the police, law and order were maintained.

He further explained that the GNFS is collaborating with the police to apprehend persons behind the attack.

When asked about the motive behind the assault, he suggested that it could be due to the perception that the team arrived late. However, he clarified that the team responded less than 10 minutes after receiving the distress call.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons from the scene over an attempt to steal some items in the bus.

