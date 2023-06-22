The Minority in Parliament has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for claiming to be the brain behind digitalisation in Ghana.

The Caucus has claimed when former President John Mahama was busily laying the foundation, Dr Buwumia was not in politics.

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, made the claims while addressing journalists in the chamber.

He stated that the system resource and software upgrade that Dr Bawumia claimed ownership of is not his idea.

The MP has thrown a challenge to the Vice President to show a single foundation he has laid before giving a posture of fronting digitalisation.

The MP, who doubles as the Ranking member on the Finance Committee, alleged Dr Bawumia, who has collapsed the economy as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, is now hiding behind digitisation.

He has, therefore, called on the Vice President to apologise to Ghanaians for the mess he has created after destroying the economy.

