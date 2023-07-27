Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, has said they will prepare adequately for their CAF Champions League first preliminary round game against Remo Stars of Nigeria.

The Yellow and Mauves will be representing the country in Africa after annexing the Ghana Premier League last season.

Medeama will host Remo in the first leg of the tie at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg.

“Medeama SC family was expecting that the draw will come out and we will all see our opponent. The playing body, technical staff, and management was looking up to this, it is good news,” he told Peace FM.

“We will be playing Remo Stars of Nigeria the first leg is in Ghana when it comes to pairing of a team and then one team is first to play at home or away first then a lot of implications happen.

“It is difficult but there is no fear it is all about good preparations and the players you have to deploy in the competition,” he added.

Medeama won the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title after amassing 60 points from 34 games.

