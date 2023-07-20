Reigning champions of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, Medeama Sporting Club, will represent Ghana in this year’s Capital City Cup in Washington DC, USA.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) offered the opportunity to the league winners to participate in the Cup competition, which will be staged on October 14, 2023.

In a letter dated July 14, 2023, Medeama SC wrote to the GFA to acknowledge receipt of the formal invitation to partake in the competition and to accept the offer to represent Ghana at this international stage.

As part of the competition, Medeama SC will face Washington-based, DC United FC in America.