Owner and bankroller of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker, says his side still has the chance of annexing the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Yellow and Muve have been poor and sit 8th on the league log with 23 points after 16 games played.

Medeama is currently without a substantive head coach after parting ways with David Duncan.

After a home loss to Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC are currently on a two-game winning streak with vital wins over King Faisal and Samartex.

Despite all these inconsistencies, the former Black Stars management committee member is still very optimistic his side will get back on track very soon and will still stand a chance of emerging champions of the ongoing season.

“The league is not over yet,” he told Asempa FM.

“No team has won the league yet. If you look at the Ghana Premier League table, we have 23 points and Aduana Stars have 31 points. It’s not over for us,” he added.

Medeama SC will be hosted by Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday 17 games on Sunday.